Chris Brown & Trey Songz Announce New Tour

Two of Hip-Hop and R&B’s elites join forces for a once in a lifetime collaboration. After teasing for months on end, Chris Brown and Trey Songz have officially announced their “Between The Sheets Tour.” Ladies, rejoice.
The North American excursion kicks off on Jan. 28, 2015 in Hampton, VA, and stops at venues including Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, before closing out on March 8 at The Forum in Los Angeles.
Special guest Tyga will join them on all 25 dates.
Apart from collabos, the duo will presumably perform new material off their latest albums X and Trigga, respectively.
As Rap-Up notes, Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 12. Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, Nov. 17.
Tour Dates:
Jan. 28 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
Jan. 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Jan. 31 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena (on sale Nov. 22)
Feb. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
Feb. 5 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena
Feb. 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Feb. 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Feb. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena
Feb. 10 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
Feb. 12 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center
Feb. 14 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Feb. 15 – Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena
Feb. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 19 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center (on sale Nov. 22)
Feb. 21 – East Rutherford, NJ – IZOD Center
Feb. 22 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center (on sale Nov. 22)
Feb. 24 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre (on sale Nov. 15)
Feb. 25 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Feb. 27 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
Feb. 28 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena (on sale Nov. 24)
March 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
March 3 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
March 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
March 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
March 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Photo: Instagram