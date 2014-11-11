Chris Brown & Trey Songz Announce New Tour

Two of Hip-Hop and R&B’s elites join forces for a once in a lifetime collaboration. After teasing for months on end, Chris Brown and Trey Songz have officially announced their “Between The Sheets Tour.” Ladies, rejoice.

The North American excursion kicks off on Jan. 28, 2015 in Hampton, VA, and stops at venues including Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center, before closing out on March 8 at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Special guest Tyga will join them on all 25 dates.

Apart from collabos, the duo will presumably perform new material off their latest albums X and Trigga, respectively.

As Rap-Up notes, Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, Nov. 12. Tickets for the general public go on sale Monday, Nov. 17.

Tour Dates:

Jan. 28 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Jan. 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Jan. 31 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena (on sale Nov. 22)

Feb. 3 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

Feb. 5 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

Feb. 6 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Feb. 7 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Feb. 9 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena

Feb. 10 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Feb. 12 – Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

Feb. 14 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Feb. 15 – Detroit, MI – Joe Louis Arena

Feb. 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 19 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center (on sale Nov. 22)

Feb. 21 – East Rutherford, NJ – IZOD Center

Feb. 22 – Washington, D.C. – Verizon Center (on sale Nov. 22)

Feb. 24 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre (on sale Nov. 15)

Feb. 25 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Feb. 27 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Feb. 28 – Cincinnati, OH – U.S. Bank Arena (on sale Nov. 24)

March 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

March 3 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

March 6 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 7 – Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

March 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Photo: Instagram