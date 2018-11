Following the release of The Cathedral mixtape, in which Talib Kweli aims to provide a platform for rising artists, the Brooklyn MC lets loose one of its cuts. “Everywhere I Go” features none other than promising rappers Curren$y, Big K.R.I.T., and singer Kendra Ross.

The 15-track project boasts guest appearances from Joell Ortiz, Pharoahe Monch, Chris Webby and more.

Spin the record below. Stream the tape HERE.

Photo: WENN