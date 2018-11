If you’ve been sleeping on Troy Ave’s slow burning hit “All About The Money,” the same cannot be said for your favorite rappers. Today (November 11), Raekwon and Ghostface Killah trade bars on a remix of the cut.

The veteran Wu-Tang Clan MCs throw darts over the catchy, piano driven instrumental. Stream Rae and Ghostface’s “All About The Money (Remix)” below. For more from the tandem, peep Wu-Tang’s “Ruckus In B Minor” here.

Photo: YouTube