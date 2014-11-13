Big K.R.I.T. – “Let It Show” [LISTEN]

Big K.R.I.T.’s Cadillactica album is officially in stores. Donning 17 tracks on the deluxe version, a trip to Best Buy grants listeners an exclusive track called “Let It Show,” which is currently being streamed guilt-free.

Produced by DJ Dahi (Kendrick Lamar’s “Money Trees,” Drake’s “Worst Behavior”), the record dons a jam-worthy soundscape. The beat brings the bravado out of Krizzle, who switches flows like he’s on the West Side Highway. Personally speaking, it’s a little vexing that this cut wasn’t a possible single.

Stream K.R.I.T.’s “Let It Show” below. Support and get this song in one fell swoop by purchasing Cadillactica via Best Buy.

—

Photo: Instagram