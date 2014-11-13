Freeway & The Jacka ft. Joe Blow – “No Time” [VIDEO]

Highway Robbery season is still underway. And please don’t take that literally, as it refers to Freeway and The Jacka’s collaborative recently released project. Here’s the video for track three “No Time,” featuring Joe Blow.

Filmed in The Jacka’s native Bay Area, the clip captures the disparity between the beautiful landscape and the area’s urban setting. Press play below to peep Freeway and The Jacka’s rhymes. Purchase Highway Robbery via iTunes.

—

Photo: YouTube