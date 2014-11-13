Drake Gifts Toronto Raptors With OVO Air Jordans [PHOTOS]

Expect Toronto Raptors team ambassador Drake to be sitting courtside at as many games as his schedule permits. On Wednesday night (November 12), home team players Lou Williams and Amir Johnson won their game against the Orlando Magic in style, sporting the “OVO” IIIs and “Drake vs. Lil Wayne” IIIs, respectively.

Williams posted a picture of him wearing the kicks on Instagram. “exclusive OVO 3’s had me on that wave tonight LOL.@champagnepapi Gettin hot up in the 6ix,” the guard captioned the flick.

The perks may bode well for the Raptors, who after last night’s win, are atop the Atlantic Division with a 7-1 record. See Williams wearing the sneakers above and additional images of the OVO exclusive footwear on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

