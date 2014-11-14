CLOSE
Tyga Hires Drake’s Ex Girlfriend Dollicia Bryan For New Video [PHOTOS]

Tyga vs. Drake is turning into the most passive aggressive, waffle-colored beef ever. The latest volley in this lightskin on lightskin crime of pettiness is Tyga hiring Drake’s ex, model Dollicia Bryan, to star in his new video. 

Reports TMZ:

Sources involved in the deal tell TMZ … Tyga asked Dollicia Bryan to be in his “Make It Work” video specifically because the song includes lyrical jabs at Drake, like — “Ni**a never was my homey … all these bitches know you corny ni**a.”

Drake’s been flirting with Tyga’s baby mama Blac Chyna on social media for weeks now — so, not shocking that Tyga bagged Dollica.

In fact, we’re told Tyga flat out told Dollicia he was using her to piss off Drake … and she jumped at the opportunity.

The pic in is question below, more photos of Bryan on the following pages just because.

beef

