Cam’ron Pulled Out A Real Gun During Paid In Full Audition [Video]

While Cam’ron is no slouch when it comes to lyrics, his humorous and ignorant take on life makes him someone to always watch. This could not be further illustrated in a clip where Killa explains how he pulled out a gun at his audition for Paid In Full.

In another interview from Kenyatta “The Barbara Walters Of Hip-Hop” Khari, Dame Dash and Cam’ron are seated on a couch discussing the legacy of Paid In Full.

When asked if the Diplomats rapper knew the movie was going to be a classic when he originally read the script, Cam voiced how badly he wanted the part of Rico.

“I basically wanted the part so bad when I came to audition and did the reading; I had a real gun on me. It was a part in the script where I was supposed to have a gun and I was like I really want them to know” he confessed.

Another revelation was that Wood Harris, who played Ace, was originally a concern for Dash who thought the actor couldn’t pull the character off since he wasn’t from Harlem. His partners thought different and Dame conceded on the stipulation that Cam’ron play Rico.

You can view the clip in its’ entirety below.

Photo: Youtube