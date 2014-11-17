Bill Cosby’s Lawyer Issues Statement On Rape Allegations

Don’t expect Bill Cosby to comment on those resurfacing rape allegations now or ever. According to the comedian’s lawyer, he doesn’t plan to “dignify these allegations” with a comment.

Reports Page Six:

“Mr. Cosby does not intend to dignify these allegations with any comment,” the funnyman’s lawyer, John P. Schmitt said in a statement. “The fact that they are being repeated does not make them true. There will be no further statement from Mr. Cosby or any of his representatives.”

The response comes just one day after Cosby was awkwardly interviewed by NPR host Scott Simon who asked the sitcom star in front of his wife to open up about longtime claims that he sexually assaulted several women in the past.

“Over the last several weeks, decade-old, discredited allegations against Mr. Cosby have resurfaced,” Schmitt said. “He would like to thank all his fans for the outpouring of support and assure them that, at age 77, he is doing his best work.”