Jay-Z “Empire State Of Mind” Replaces Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” At The Belmont Stakes

Jay-Z’s “Empire State Of Mind” will replace Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” at the 142nd running of the Belmont Stakes.

The New York Racing Association said it will play “Empire State of Mind” as the horses are brought out on the track for tomorrow’s race.

Jigga’s track is featured on his latest platinum selling album Blueprint III and features Alicia Keys.

Sinatra’s version has been played since 1997. Prior to that, a vaudeville tune called “Sidewalks of New York” was the race’s main song.

Teenage singer Jasmine Villegas will perform Jay and Alicia’s version.

The Yankees also previously took a liking to the song and played it throughout their champonship run.