YG Releases Blame It On The Streets Trailer [VIDEO]

YG will make his silver screen debut in his upcoming short film, Blame It On The Streets, due to release alongside a soundtrack featuring nine songs–six of which are new and two remixes. In advance of the project’s release, the rapper unveils the official trailer for the flick.

Written by YG and Def Jam A&R Sickamore, and directed by Alex Nazari and Lucky Rogers, the flick hones in on the stories told on My Krazy Life‘s “BPT” and “Meet The Flockers.” Scenes show the Compton rapper display his acting chops in an element of crime and violence. The film co-stars Rick Gonzales and Jade Yorker.

Peep the Blame It On The Streets trailer below.

—

Photo: YouTube