Dee-1 – “Against Us” [VIDEO]

The Hip-Hop world desperately needs more Dee-1’s but we should be thankful for the one we do have. A sense of urgency and responsible message can be found in everything he spits and that goes double for the New Orleans’ sage’s Hip-Hop Wired premiere new single, “Against Us.”

For his latest visual, you can find Dee-1 pitting himself in the thick of gang tension to diffuse situations before they turn deadly. The song’s lyrical template touches on how the battle between heaven and hell is never-ending and the Mr. Boomtoom-directed video depicts just that. In other words, being peaceful doesn’t make you a pu**y. It just means you have the mind control to rise above the what’s expected of you by a society that is impatiently awaiting your own self-destruction.

Peep the new video below. The Rico Beats-produced record is also available on iTunes now and is the launching pad for Uno’s upcoming EP.

As an additional bonus, the song’s previously released lyric video can be found on the flip.

