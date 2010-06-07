Drake Talks “Thanks Me Later”; Lil Wayne Recorded Verse for “Light Up” [Video]

Although his much-anticipated album Thank Me Later leaked two weeks prior to its release date of June 15, which the date remains, Drake continues to hold his head high.

While talking with Fuse TV the rapper revealed the process behind the album, why there were so many features and the fact that he’s already gearing up for the next album.

He also reveals that Lil Wayne recorded a verse for the Jay-Z assisted track “Light Up” while he has been at Riker’s Island.