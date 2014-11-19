Eminem Talks Unheard “Lose Yourself” Demo [VIDEO]

Here’s something interesting for Eminem fans. In advance of the upcoming Lose Yourself documentary, the talented MC recalls a demo version of the film’s namesake track in a promotional clip.

“There was another version of that song that I don’t even remember recording,” Eminem said. The song, released in 2002 as the lead single for the 8 Mile soundtrack, came around the time the Detroit rapper developed a prescription drug addiction while shooting the film.

Fortunately, the “Lose Yourself” demo will appear on Eminem and Shady Records’ forthcoming Shady XV compilation album, due in stores November 24. Hear the MC speak and a one minute preview of the tune below.

—

Photo: YouTube