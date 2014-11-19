CLOSE
Flying Lotus ft. Krayzie Bone – “Medication Meditation” [LISTEN]

As previously reported, the remastered Grand Theft Auto V has officially released. Featuring a reconfigured soundtrack, listeners receive a lot of new music, including a Flying Lotus track called “Medication Meditation,” featuring Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Produced by the Los Angeles producer-rapper, with Thundercat on bass and Niki Randa on background vocals, the cut appears on the FlyLoFM radio station.

Stream Flying Lotus’ “Medication Meditation” below. Purchase GTAV here.

flylo-fm

Photo: YouTube

