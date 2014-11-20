Eminem’s Shady Records Will Release A 66-Track Mixtape

Not only is Eminem readying his two-disc Shady XV compilation, due out on November 28, but now the lyrical genius and Shady Records plan to also release a massive mixtape.

Paul Rosenberg played coy in a recent podcast, speaking on a few of the tracks that may live on the 66-track project being helmed by DJ Whoo Kid. Eminem’s version of “Wanksta, ” the “Billion Dollar Remix” of 50 Cent’s “I Get Money (Remix),” Obie Trice’s “Hey Lady” and more are slated to make the cut.

Fans can expect the tape to release sometime next week. Spin to Rap Radar’s podcast, below, for further details.

