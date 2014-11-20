Hear The Demo Version Of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” [LISTEN]

When a preview isn’t enough, the Internets find a way for your rap dreams to come true. After hearing a snippet, a demo version of Eminem’s mega-hit “Lose Yourself” has been revealed.

“I don’t remember where I was at when I recorded it,” the Detroit rapper said in an upcoming Beats By Dre documentary. This version is a departure from the beloved record, which doesn’t connect the lives of Eminem and his 8 Mile character B. Rabbit according to his manager and Shady Records co-founder Paul Rosenberg. It does, however, display the MC’s penchant for wordplay and storytelling.

Stream Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” demo, due to appear on the Shady XV album, below.

