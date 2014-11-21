The 9 Things We Learned From The Eminem Shady XV Roundtable Interview [Photos]

Can you believe that Shady Records has been in business for 15 years? Neither can Eminem and his partner Paul Rosenberg. They detail their experiences with the label in a recent roundtable discussion.



Over the years their roster has boasted the talents of 50 Cent, D-12, Slaughterhouse, Bad Meets Evil, Yelawolf, Stat Quo, and Obie Trice. While many of the artists originally on Shady have moved on to other situations, their place in history can’t be denied.

In celebration of the anniversary the very elusive Eminem and label boss Paul Rosenberg discussed the company’s beginnings, ups and downs live on Shade45.

So we present the top 9 things we learned from the Eminem & Paul Rosenberg XV roundtable special. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

