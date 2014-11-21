Ghostface Killah ft. AZ – “Double Cross” [LISTEN]

Gather around the proverbial campfire to hear rap veterans Ghostface Killah and AZ tell a street story on “Double Cross.”

Set to appear on the Wu-Tang Clan member’s upcoming 36 Seasons album, the track dons an intricate plot, in which crime and deceit all play a part. Tony Starks leads the charge, embodying the role of a man who’s changed his neighborhood for the better through the teachings of knowledge of self. Unfortunately, this doesn’t bode well with others.

That’s just the trailer. For the full flick, listener should press play below. Pre-order Ghostface’s 36 Seasons, due to release December 9, via iTunes.

Photo: Instagram