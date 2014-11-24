JMSN ft. Freddie Gibbs – “Street Sweeper (Remix)” [LISTEN]

The JMSN wave is one that we suggest music lovers embrace. The Michigan-born singer-songwriter and producer will deliver his Blue Album on December 9, but before then he debuts the Freddie Gibbs-assisted “Street Sweeper (Remix).”

Per usual, JMSN provides a track that’s drenched in soul. It’s important, however, to stay tuned into the story he tells with his crooning. Gangsta Gibbs spits a late, but fitting candidate for the feature verse of 2014 award. Yes, it’s that ill.

Listen for yourselves below. Press play and share your thoughts on “Street Sweeper (Remix)” in the comments.

—

Photo: R.S. Maldonado