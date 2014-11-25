Just Blaze & Keys N Krates Live Remix Jay Z’s “Public Service Announcement” [VIDEO]

During a recent stop in Toronto for their Hennessy Artistry global music series tour, Just Blaze and Keys N Krates had some downtime to kill. What else would four music maestros do besides hold an impromptu jam session that’s better than many others’ actual live show?

As soon as the baritone notes from Little Boy Blues’ “Seed of Love” penetrated the air, the stage was set and immediately blow away with a remixed rendition of one of Jay Z’s most renown tracks in “Public Service Announcement (Interlude).”

Initially, it was solely the three-man KNK trio of Adam Tune, David Matisse, and Jr. Flo putting it down on their respective instrumentals with Justo playing the background. About a minute into it however, the spirit of Hip-Hop overtook his senses and the producer took turns on the keyboards, turntables and drums as not to be left out.

The video below is the stuff that musicians are made of. Watch it below and follow Keys N Krates on Twitter to keep up with their tour schedule as it pertains to your neck of the woods.

Photo: YouTube