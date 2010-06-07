Big Boi Says Jive Records Trying To Block Andre 3000 From Appearing On His Solo Release [Video]

Def Jam artist and ATLien Big Boi has been busy promoting the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty, which is scheduled to hit shelves on July 6th, but it seems as if everyone is not feeling the new album.

According to Big Boi via Facebook, his former label Jive had reservations about the creative direction of the album.

“They told me my album was a piece of art… And that they didn’t understand my music. Now they mad because y’all love it!”

He also stated that his former label home Jive is not supporting the Andree 3000 collaboration and is trying to block clearance for his appearance on the project.

“Jive Records is trying to block 3 Stacks from being on the album. Boi Stop!!!!”

Although there is opposition for the release of the album, Big Boi is letting fans know that he can’t be stopped and that they can pre-order the album to ensure they get it early.

My new album ‘Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty’ is now available for pre-order @ Amazon.com: http://amzn.to/blU0zs. Check it out !!!

Peep Big Boi discussing the situation with Atlanta’s own Hot 107.9 and don’t be surprised if you see these songs with Dre leaked: