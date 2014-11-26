Chance The Rapper & The Social Experiment Deliver “Sunday Candy” For Thanksgiving [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

If you’re a need for a bit of heartwarming Hip-Hop this holiday season, look no further than Chance The Rapper and The Social Experiment’s (Donnie Trumpet, Peter Cottontale, Nate Fox, Stix) first single to their new album, Surf.

The gospel-tinged “Sunday Candy” relays the same positive receptors onto the senses as one gets when passed a peppermint while sitting on a church pew for hours on end. FADER premiered the track and they caught up with Trumpet, who is spearheading the project with the rest of the band playing gracefully behind him.

“This song specifically is a great representation of [The Social Experiment’s] collaborative efforts,” Trumpet, real name Nico Segal explained. “It’s my curation, but then bringing it to the table with all these beautiful people and including them in their own way. Jamila [Woods] sang on that hook, then I brought it to the collective. Peter added some great layers of texture and helped produce, Nate added a bunch of drums, tons of our friends from Chicago played instruments and added their ideas.”

All that time and detail put into one track definitely paid off. The song’s title trending on Twitter for hours, as the good vibes felt throughout easily brings back memories from Chance The Rapper’s breakout project, Acid Rap. “I bring a musical side to what Chance is doing and he appreciates that and likes writing over it, so we make a good team,” Trumpet elaborated.

With records like this, The Social Experiment’s full-length can’t drop soon enough. Get a good heaping of “Sunday Candy” for listen and download in the Soundcloud link below.

