Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, & More Take #SoloSelfie In Beats By Dre’s Commercial [VIDEO]

The selfie phenomenon won’t be ending anytime soon. Or at least, not by Black Friday, as Beats By Dre reached out to a star-studded line up to appear in their new #SoloSelfie campaign.

Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Jadakiss and Funkmaster Flex represent Hip-Hop alongside a bevy of other stars, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Serena Williams, and Victor Cruz, in the 62-second commercial promoting the Beats Solo2 headphones.

Press play below to see the Beats By Dre spot.

