Black Friday 2014 has created 14kt coonery from all races for the web, but instead of filling your plate with impromptu foolishness, allow well-manicured visuals from The Wrap Up: Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 10 Videos of the Week to get you by.

The rapping D-boys, undisputed legends of the game and Beyoncé’s new platinum edition all battle for the top spots this week.

—

Photos: VEVO:

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »