Kanye West Snubbing Music For Fashion Riches?

This is why media outlets that actually know about Hip-Hop culture and its artists will always be necessary. The New York Post seems to think Kanye West would actually back off music to focus strictly on fashion.

Reports Page Six:

Kanye West is coming to the conclusion that there are bigger bucks in fashion than in music.

“After his next [collaboration] with Paul McCartney comes out, he’s going to step away from music and concentrate on clothing,” said my source.

The sneakers West designed for Nike have become collectibles, selling for thousands of dollars, but West left Nike because he wasn’t making enough money.

“He got a $15 million signing bonus from Adidas, but his line has been pushed back four times because he hasn’t had enough time to work on it,” said my source.

West also has the distractions of baby North, and his much-photographed wife, what’s her name?