Big Boi x Andre 3000 feat. Sleepy Brown – “Lookin 4 Ya”

July 6 is rapidly approaching and it is only leaving fans with even more anticipation for what the day brings as Big Boi will unveil Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son Of Chico Dusty.

Of course, it would only make sense for there to be more bumps along the way as it has been reported that Jive Records is trying to make it so Andre 3000 won’t have a rap feature on the upcoming album.

Here is one fans might have to miss out on from the rapper’s release.

“Lookin 4 Ya” feat. Andre 3000 and Sleepy Brown

