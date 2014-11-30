Kanye West Had Thanksgiving Dinner At Ralph Lauren Restaurant In Paris

We wouldn’t want to spend Thanksgiving with a gang of Kardashian’s either. No shots.

Reports Page Six:

Kanye West skipped a family Thanksgiving with the Kardashians.

The rapper — without Kim and baby North — was spotted dining at Ralph Lauren’s restaurant in Paris with two male friends Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kim was in LA with the whole Kardashian Klan at Khloé’s house.

Kim tweeted, “I’m so thankful to have spent the day with my whole family . . . Khloé cooked so much yummy food!”