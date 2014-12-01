Drake Surprise Guest At A$AP Mob Show In LA [VIDEO]

A$AP Mob had the honor of closing out Red Bull’s “30 Days In LA” concert series (which has been epic so far) last night (November 30) at Palladium. Performing hits from their growing catalog, the New York City rap collective also came with a surprise in tow: a performance by Drake.

The OVO founder appeared on stage to perform his verse from ILOVEMAKONNEN’s breakout hit, “Tuesday.” Because the track still has some steam and remains undeniably catching, the crowd, well, went “up” for lack of a more proper phrase.

Peep their call and response to Drizzy Drake in the footage below and on the following pages.

