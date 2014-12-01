The LOX Discuss “Try Me” Remix & Maintaining Longevity [VIDEO]

The LOX discussed more than porn star Pinky’s weight gain during an exclusive interview with Hip-Hop Wired. During part two of the discussion, Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch told the backstory of their remix of Dej Loaf’s “Try Me” and how they’ve maintained a grip-hold on the streets after all of these years.

Speaking on the latter, the trio cited their transparency and the authenticity in their demeanor as contributing factors in their ongoing success. Nearly two decades in the game, The LOX recently returned with The Trinity, 3rd Sermon mixtape, which was preceded by a pair of EPs.

Hear The LOX speak in the clip above. Share your thoughts in the comments and look for part three of their sit down with Hip-Hop Wired soon.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired