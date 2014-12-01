Kanye West Performing In Times Square Tonight

Bono’s plans to perform at the World AIDS Day charity concert today (December 1) in New York City were thwarted after suffering injuries in a bike accident. But fret not, because he’s commissioned a list of folks to replace him, including Kanye West.

Set to invade Times Square at 7:30 PM EST, the concert is headlined by “U2 Minus 1,” a combination of the band and two worthy replacement singers: Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. West will perform separately from the group, as will singer Carrie Underwood.

It appears that Times Square is the place to be tonight, New York City readers. Everyone else can catch Yeezus and the rest of the performers on a YouTube stream.

—

Photo: WENN.com