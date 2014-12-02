Erica Mena Gets Bow Wow Tattoo

We’ve yet to see it, but Bow Wow (or Shad Moss) just revealed that his new fiancée Erica Mena got a fresh tat with his name in it.

“Love this woman so much!” he exclaimed over Facebook. “She You know its real when the ink dry. Tatted my name so i know its real! Saturday’s w/ the misses!”

But this isn’t the first time that Mena has professed her love through permanent body art. During a Love and Hip Hop New York reunion, the model admitted she tattooed Rich Dollaz’s name on her hand. As we all know by now, that worked completely against her as things went sour between the two of them.

Perhaps Mena will finally get her fairytale ending with her rapper beau? Don’t hold your breath.

Photo: Instagram/Facebook