Jill Scott Defends Bill Cosby Despite Rape Allegations [Photos]

Add Jill Scott to the pot of Philadelphians in hot water over Bill Cosby’s growing list of rape allegations.

Widely beloved soulstress Jill Scott stirred quite a controversy on social media after she tweeted her support for the legendary comedian.

“I’m respecting a man who has done more for the image of Brown people that almost anyone EVER,” she brazenly stated. “From Fat Albert to the Huxtables”

What resulted was backlash from Scott’s followers, including a link to a petition asking Temple to end its relationship with Cosby, who has since stepped down from the Temple University Board of Trustees.

After a number of heated exchanges, the “All I” singer ended with a bit of advice to rape victims. A huge no-no.

See below how Twitter collectively ethered Jill for coming to the defense of Bill’s “magnificent legacy.”

