Lil Wayne Protégé Gudda Gudda Drops New Mixtape “Back 2 Guddaville”

Lil Wayne may be on lock down but that doesn’t mean the rest of The Young Money stopped working.

While Nicki Minaj and Drake continue to make noise, Gudda Gudda has now screamed out to let everyone know know he’s in the building as well as he dropped his new mixtape today, Back 2 Guddaville.”

Hosted by DJ Rockstar and DJ Ill Will, this mixtape is a follow- up to “Welcome To Guddaville ” and features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Wacka Flocka, Mack Maine and many others.

http://limelinx.com/files/3ed50f4d62307cf3b5b71fe55f452912