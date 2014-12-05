John Legend ft. Common – “Glory” [LISTEN]

The Civil Rights movement, in part, was propelled by phenomenal orators in leadership roles, the most poignant of which was Dr. Martin Luther King. As film fans await to see how Selma conveys that story on the silver screen, a powerful song from the official soundtrack called “Glory” by John Legend, featuring G.O.O.D. Music partner Common, has released.

Legend sings, capturing the feeling of a movement that once united a race of people and made the States a more livable place for underprivileged Blacks. Fans will hear the duo’s years of collaborating translate into great chemistry on the soulful, piano-driven record.

Selma hits theaters on Christmas day. Stream Legend’s “Glory” below.

