Cam’Ron drops the video for “All Dat There Mine,” featuring his main squeeze JuJu and MMG rapper Gunplay, off the sixth volume of Killa’s 1st of the Month series.

The video is a bit NSFW, with Gunplay getting dome from a thonged vixen as he cleans his Air Jordans. No misogyny.

Yes, JuJu is spittin’, too. Something about giving Cam 50 bricks the first night they met. Word?

Watch the video for “All Dat There Mine” below.

—

Photo: YouTube