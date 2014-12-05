Fabolous – “Lituation” [LISTEN]

Fabolous quickly follows up the announcement of his upcoming album, The Young OG Project, with the release of the lead single “Lituation.”

Channeling his Brooklyn lineage, the veteran rapper effortlessly kicks braggadocios lines over hard-hitting, sample-based production. “This is hood, getting money rap,” Loso rhymes, summarizing the track in one line.

Having signed to Roc Nation management, Fabolous will deliver The Young OG Project digitally on Christmas Day. Stream “Lituation” below.

—

Photo: Instagram