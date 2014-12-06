Watch J. Cole, T.I., Lil Jon, Tinashe, Big Sean & More Live At Cali Christmas 2014 [LIVE]

Not in Los Angeles for the holidays this year but bummed you won’t be able to catch the star-studded Cali Christmas 2014? No problem. Power 106 and Footaction have you covered with a live stream you can watch right here on Hip-Hop Wired.

Cali Christmas 2014 is going down Friday, December 5th at The Forum in Inglewood, featuring J.Cole, Big Sean, T.I., Lil Jon,Kid Ink, G-Eazy, Tinashe, Kalin & Myles, A Special Performance by Chris Brown & Trey Songz, plus special surprise guests. Big Boy makes it BIG with a chance to win tickets twice an hour; once on the :20s and again on the :50s, only during Big Boy’s Neighborhood. Didn’t get tickets to Cali Christmas? Watch & Experience it LIVE from your computer or mobile device. Interact with different stages, videos & social media platforms all in one place. Check back soon for more updates and special surprises & features. Make sure to follow and share #CaliChristmas #OwnCali.

Push play, let it ride and happy holidays.

Broadcast live streaming video on Ustream

—

Photos: Power 106