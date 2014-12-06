B.o.B ft. Lin-Z & London Jae – “Fleek” [VIDEO]

Talk about keeping up with the joneses. Hustle Gang rapper B.o.B titled his new song “Fleek” after the popular slang term, and accompanies it with a quick visual to boot.

The club tempo track is catchy enough to make listeners recite the lyrics without even realizing it. Take this release for what it is, something simple and fun for listeners to enjoy. B.o.B packaged more thoughtful tracks into the New Black mixtape, which can be heard here.

Photo: WSHH