Bill Cosby’s Hollywood Star Needs Maintenance Crew To Remove Vandalism [Photos]

Bill Cosby’s Hollywood star was badly defaced with a direct reference to his ongoing public slander, and the vandals didn’t use a magic marker.

The word “rapist” was scrawled all across the 37-year-old landmark three times and it took a diligent maintenance crew just to remove all of the lettering.

Via FOX News:

The word “rapist” was scrawled on Cosby’s star three times, according a photo that Houston television station KRIV-Fox 26 said it received from a viewer and posted on its website Thursday. The comedian has been accused by more than a dozen women of drugging them and sexual abuse, but he has never been charged with a crime. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which manages the stars embedded in several sidewalks in Hollywood, wrote in a statement that the stars were intended to celebrate the positive contributions of its inductees. “When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways then to vandalize a California state landmark,” the chamber wrote in a statement.

Needless to say, there will likely be a watchful eye on Bill Cosby’s Hollywood star as the allegations continue to mount up. Flip through the gallery below to see the work in took just to remove the vandalism.

“Rapist,” reads Bill Cosby's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame http://t.co/iVwobWndO6 pic.twitter.com/T452twHLoe — Boing Boing (@BoingBoing) December 6, 2014

—

Photos: Daniel Tanner/WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »