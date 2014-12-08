Joey Bada$$ – B4.DA.$$ Album Artwork & Tracklist [PHOTO]

The wait for Joey Bada$$’ long awaited debut album, B4.DA.$$, is almost over. And here’s the official artwork and tracklist to prove it.

Bada$$ first impacted Hip-Hop with his breakout debut mixtape 1999 over two years ago. Since then, he and Pro Era have established themselves as a talented group of MCs by releasing free projects and touring the world.

No doubt that the Brooklyn wordsmith packaged his experiences into stories fans will hear throughout the project’s 17 tracks, including the previously released “Christ Conscious” and “Big Dusty.” While Bada$$ handles most of the rhyming solo, a few notable features include Action Bronson, BJ The Chicago Kid, Elle Varner, Raury, and Pro Era’s Dymeond Lewis.

Separately, Bada$$ and the Pro Era crew suffered a major blow over the weekend when it was announced that behind the scenes member Junior tragically passed away.

Prayers go to group. On a positive note, fans can check out the cover and tracklist for Bada$$’ B4.DA.$$, due in stores January 20, below.

1. Save The Children

2. Greenbax (Introlude)

3. Paper Trail$

4. Piece of Mind

5. Big Dusty

6. Hazeus View

7. Like Me (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)

8. Belly of the Beast (feat. Chronixx)

9. No. 99

10. Christ Conscious

11. On & On (feat. Maverick Sabre & Dymeond Lewis)

12. Escape 120 (feat. Raury)

13. Black Beetles

14. O.C.B.

15. Curry Chicken

16. Run Up On Ya (feat. Action Bronson & Elle Varner) (Bonus)

17. Teach Me (feat. Kiesza) (Bonus)

