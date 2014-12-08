Kendrick Lamar’s Alleged Tracklist For New Album [PHOTO]

As the anticipation for a new Kendrick Lamar album continues to heighten, the alleged tracklist for his upcoming studio project hits the ‘net.

There’s been no confirmation that the below photograph represents any of songs that will appear on K. Dot’s follow-up to good kid, m.A.A.d. city, but we certainly like to believe it does.

Upon the arrival of his single “i” and his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live, fans were hit with high hopes of a new LP – finally.

See the rumored tracklist, below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube