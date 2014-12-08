Drake Is Furious At Chris Brown, Says Karrueche Ain’t His Type

Drake was minding his business, and then Chris Brown threw his name in the mix during the ugly back and forth with Karrueche Tran this past weekend. According to sources, Drizzy is furious while maintaining that Karrueche was never his side chick.

Reports TMZ:

Brown re-ignited his feud with Drake by Instagraming Saturday that Drake secretly dated Karrueche earlier this year while Chris rotted away in a jail cell. Sources connected with Drake say there’s NO truth to the dating allegation … he says Karrueche isn’t even his type. As one source puts it, “Drake’s an ass man. Think about it, all the strippers he gets with … the first out of his type was Rihanna.” Drake acknowledges he hung out with Karrueche in Toronto … but only because she was friends with a girl who he was hooking up with. Karrueche has jumped into the fray … claiming Chris repeatedly “mistreated” her. Given the Rihanna backdrop, that word is loaded.

Hey, it’s not like Drake hasn’t rapped repeatedly about taking your girl. And the YMCMB rapper did spit, “That’s right I like my girls BBW, the type that want to suck you dry and then eat some lunch with you,” on Nicki Minaj’s “Only.”

But then again, Rihanna is slim like Karrueche. But Karrueche damn sure ain’t no Rihanna. No shots.

Either way, what is definite is that this entire incident is pure struggle.

