Beyoncé, Jay Z, Will Smith & More Attend ANNIE Premiere In NYC [Photos]

Shawn “Jay Z” Carter serves as a producer in the new ANNIE flick, so of course he was in attendance at the film’s NYC premiere at the Ziegfield Theater last night (Dec. 7).

Also in the spot were Beyoncé, Meagan Good, Dascha Polanco (Orange Is The New Black) and Will Smith as well as film stars Jamie Foxx and Quvenzhane Wallis, and more.

ANNIE is in theaters nationwide December 19. See photos from the premiere below and on the following pages.



—

Photo: SPE,Inc./Dave Allocca, WENN.com

