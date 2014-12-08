Power 106’s Cali Christmas 2014 In Photos

All of the happenings at Cali Christmas 2014 immediately got overshadowed by Chris Brown breaking up with Karrueche during his performance and subsequently accusing of her “taking care” of Drake during his stint in jail. However, that doesn’t mean the talented roster of artists and efforts from Power 106’s Big Boy, Yesi Ortiz, Louie G. and the rest of the staff shouldn’t go unheralded.

J. Cole brought his North Carolina sensibilities to the West Coast, performing new material from his upcoming album 2014 Forest Hills Drive, while T.I. showed veteran prowess with all his classics beforehand. As with most big concerts, traffic and casual fans cause the venue to be slow to fill up at the beginning. Cali Christmas 2014 was no different at The Forum in Inglewood, yet G-Eazy, Tinashe and Kalin & Myles still excited all who were in the attendance during their early sets.

The show brought forth plenty of unseen surprises as E-40, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign all came out for nonbilled performances.

Flip through the galley to see the picture highlights from the evening and happy holidays. You can also watch the show in its entirety by clicking here.

—

Photos: Hip-Hop Wired/Adrian Herrera/Third Floor Network, Power 106/John Salangsang

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27Next page »