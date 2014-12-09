J. Cole Reflects On Life In “Apparently” [VIDEO]

It’s J. Cole season, according to the Internets. As fans champion the rapper’s 2014 Forrest Hills album, which hit retailers today (December 9), he offers up a visual for “Apparently.”

Produced by Cole and co-produced by longtime Dreamville artist Omen, the song is among the most sonically soothing on the project. The corresponding clip stays true to the underline narrative that home, more often than not, is where the heart is. Cole can be seen in the midst of a blue aura while in a room that shows projected home videos of his mother and others he hold near and dear to his heart.

Hits Daily Double reports that Cole’s 2014 Forrest Hills is on pace to sell 240-270K in its first week. Fans can currently find the LP on iTunes.

Peep the official video for “Apparently,” the first single, below.

Photo: YouTube