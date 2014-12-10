CLOSE
TDE’s Punch Details Ghetto Strife On “25,” ft. Kendrick Lamar

TDE’s president Punch has quietly delivered some of the most touching raps of the year on sporadic song releases. That trend continues with “25,” on which the West Coast veteran gets some help from Kendrick Lamar.

Punch, much older and wiser that the artist spearheading the TDE movement, speaks candidly about growing up impoverished in the streets of Los Angeles, and the stereotypes that come with Black men who grow up in that circumstance. K. Dot assists with a sing-songy chorus that echoes those sentiments.

Stream Punch’s “25” below.

