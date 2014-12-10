Tech Blessings: Glorious Cam’ron Emojis Finally Available

Technological advancements are the name of the game in the cellular device game. That said, here’s a game changer for Hip-Hop fans, in the face of which others pale in comparison: the long-awaited, recently unveiled set of Cam’ron emojis.

Famous Killa Cam taglines like “U Mad” and “U Wasn’t There” are now more that quotables thanks to Hi-Art. iPhone and Android users no longer have to waste their own words during text message rebuttals; instead, the Harlem rapper can do the talking, which is far from a bad thing in this case.

Hit the jump to see the Cam’ron emojis. Download it via Hi-Art.com.

—

Photo: Hi-Art

