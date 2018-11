Sean “Diddy” Combs blessing Drake with the fade in Miami is still the talk of the Internets. Although speculation is running rampant, there are legitimate facts that are coming to light.

While we pray to the Gods that footage of the incident is out there—for reporting purposes, of course—we put together a brief timeline of how we got here.

Could all this struggle have been avoided with a Bad Boy remix to “0 – 100”? Take that.

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »