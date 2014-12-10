Fabolous Crowned King Of New York In “Lituation” [VIDEO]

Fabolous is readying his upcoming album The Young OG Project for a digital release on Christmas Day. Today, he debuts a King of New York-inspired visual for the lead single “Lituation.”

Loso first channeled Christopher Walken’s iconic character “Frank White” in the promotional trailer for his LP. But he takes his portrayal of the villain to new heights in the clip, and even goes as far as to enlist an affiliate to play Larry Fishburne’s “Jimmy Jump.” Shot in the rapper’s native Brooklyn, the treatment is certainly an entertaining watch.

Peep Fabolous’ video for “Lituation” below. Let us know if you’re feeling it in the comments.

Photo: YouTube